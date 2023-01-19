Leader of far-right Swedish Democrats calls Erdogan 'Islamist dictator'

The leader of the far-right Swedish Democrats, Jimmie Akesson, called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an "Islamist dictator," reports Local.



"There are limits on how far the country would go to appease Turkey to secure its NATO membership "...because it is ultimately an anti-democratic system and a dictator we are dealing with," Akesson told the newspaper.

"I'm the party leader for the anti-islamic party SD and I have strong views on an Islamist dictator like Erdogan. He is elected by the people, yes. But so is Putin in that sense," Akesson said.

The anti-immigration Swedish Democrats (SD) became the country's second-largest party in the September general election, garnering 20.54 percent of the vote. TT support is crucial for and right-wing coalition government of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Turkey and Hungary are the only two countries that have yet to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO.

Akesson's comments came a week after pro-Kurdish activists hung an effigy of Erdogan by his legs outside Stockholm City Hall. The display was meant to recall the fate of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, whose body was hanged after he was shot dead in 1945.

Both the Turkish and Swedish governments condemned the act, but it sparked a debate in Sweden about the need not to sacrifice freedom of expression.

In late June, Turkey and Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding, paving the way for the membership process to begin. But Ankara says its demands remain unfulfilled.



