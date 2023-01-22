Armenia to host the 2nd International Congress for Women of Influence

The Second International Congress for Women of Influence will be held in Armenia in the coming year, the Embassy of Armenia in Iran informs on Facebook.
Armenian Prime Minister's wife Anna Hakobyan, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan, and "Green Path" NGO marketing consultant and program coordinator Stella Sarukhanyan on Friday attended the First International Congress for Women of Influence that was held in Iran.
Also, Anna Hakobyan delivered an address and presented to her colleagues the level of women’s engagement in Armenia.
In addition, she informed that Armenia is ready to host the Second International Congress for Women of Influence. The first lady of Iran welcomed this idea.
The final plenary session of the congress was attended by more than 300 women from various countries and walks of life.
At the end of the congress, a memorandum was signed, according to which all participating countries will collaborate in science, culture, health care, and sports. According to the document, a gender equality platform and fund shall be created, whose proceeds will be handed to the winners of the annual festival.
Also, the first ladies attending the congress redeemed stamps and presented awards to several influential women who have made important contributions.