Monday
January 23
Monday
January 23
Britain imposes sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities
The United Kingdom imposed sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities. Iranian Attorney General Ahmad Fazelian, who, according to the British Foreign Office, "is responsible for an unfair judicial system that has used the death penalty for political purposes," were put under sanctions.

Others who came under British sanctions Monday include Kioumars Heydari, commander-in-chief of Iran's Ground Forces; Hossein Nejat, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Basij resistance force and commander Deputy Salar Abnoush.
