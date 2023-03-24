News
12 medical patients from Karabakh are transferred to Armenia, 8 others return
12 medical patients from Karabakh are transferred to Armenia, 8 others return
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia, 12 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—and with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system—have been transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

And eight patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with accompanying persons, Artsakh Ministry of Health informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of Artsakh.

Five children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik medical center.

Eight patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh, and three of them are in critical condition.

A total of 215 medical patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and assistance of the ICRC.
