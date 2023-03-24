Azerbaijan MOD voices groundless complaints against Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan has voiced groundless complaints against the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"On March 24, the movement of a convoy carrying out illegal military transport along the Khankendi [(Stepanakert)]-Khalfali-Turshsu route was once again exposed. The movement of 1 combat vehicle ZTR-82A belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent, 3 tent KamAZ [trucks], and 1 KamAZ vehicle with a fuel tank belonging to Armenians was recorded by means of technical monitoring of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. With such actions, the Russian peacekeeping contingent does not fulfill its obligations defined by the provisions of the trilateral statement [of November 9, 2020]. (…). Such incidents should be stopped immediately. Such illegal actions, which happen on a regular basis, testify to the need for Azerbaijan to set up a border and control checkpoint at the end of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on the road to Lachin," said the statement of the Azerbaijan MOD.
In other words, the months-long Azerbaijani provocation with "environmental" demands leads to attempts to discredit the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh and set up an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor.