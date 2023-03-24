Armenia FM: European ad hoc monitoring mission report is accessible only to EU member states

The European ad hoc monitoring mission report on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is accessible only to European Union (EU) member states. Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said this at the special meeting of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia.
There is simply no free access to this document, Mirzoyan explained.
"Since this is, in fact, a report. From the beginning, it was planned for the leadership of the European Union," the Armenian FM said.