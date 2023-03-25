The Russian peacekeepers are negotiating with the Azerbaijani side about its retreat to the starting position

After the positional advance of the Azerbaijani armed forces to one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road, the Russian peacekeepers have positioned themselves on the given height and are controlling it, the information headquarters of Artsakh reports.
At the same time, they are negotiating with the Azerbaijani side to ensure their retreat to the starting position.
In parallel, the units of the Defense Army have taken and are taking appropriate steps to prevent further possible provocations by Azerbaijan and, if necessary, to ensure the safe use of the given mountain road.
The authorities of Artsakh are in constant contact with the command staff of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation in order to take all possible measures towards the settlement of the situation.