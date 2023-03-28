14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia, 14 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—and with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions—have been transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Also, eleven patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with accompanying persons, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of Artsakh.

Five children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center.

Five patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and one of them is in critical condition.

A total of 229 medical patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and assistance of the ICRC.