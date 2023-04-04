News
12 medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, 6 others return
12 medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, 6 others return
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia, 12 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—with serious diseases of the cardiovascular system and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions—have been transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

In addition, six patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh, together with accompanying persons, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of Artsakh.

Four children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center.

Nine patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and two of them are in critical condition.

A total of 264 medical patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and assistance of the ICRC.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
