Armenia gasoline price decreases by 26.9%, diesel price drops by 2.8% in March 2023, compared to March 2022

In March 2023, compared to March 2022, 4.6% inflation was recorded in Armenia’s non-food products’ market, and 0.2% inflation compared to February 2023, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Statistics Committee.
In March 2023, compared to February, 0.1-0.4% inflation of non-food products was recorded in all the monitored cities of the country. The price level of non-food products in the capital, Yerevan, increased by 0.2% compared to the previous month.
In March 2023, compared to February, the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel increased by 7% and 1.5%, respectively.
In March 2023, compared to March 2022, the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel decreased by 26.9% and 2.8%, correspondingly, and compared to December 2022, by 14.4% and 6.1%, in that order.
And in the services provided to Armenia’s population, tariffs increased by 6% in March 2023 compared to March 2022, and by 0.4% compared to February 2023.