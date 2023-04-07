Pashinyan has phone talk with Putin, they discuss ongoing crisis in Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Prime Minister's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that during the telephone conversation, the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) due to the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan was discussed. In the context of overcoming the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian PM underscored the implementation of consistent steps by the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.
Matters related to the implementation of the tripartite statements by the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26 2021, as well as October 31, 2022, including the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures, were discussed.
Views were exchanged also on Armenian-Russian relations and some other developments taking place in them.