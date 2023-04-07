Armenia MFA on possible CSTO mission: Work is ongoing

The position of the Armenian side on the issue of a CSTO monitoring mission on the interstate border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was presented by the Armenian Foreign Minister during a joint press conference held in Moscow on March 20 after the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia. The work is ongoing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia told RFE/RL Armenian Service.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry announced two days ago that the timeframes of sending a CSTO mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border depend on Yerevan, and the respective ball is on Yerevan's court. RFE/RL Armenian Service had asked the Armenian MFA what Yerevan position is on this matter, what phase the discussions announced by Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan are, and if Armenia is not against the deployment of a CSTO monitoring mission, for when it is planned, and in which part of Armenia.

On March 20, during a joint press conference with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Ararat Mirzoyan had reaffirmed that the current EU monitoring mission in Armenia was exclusively a civilian mission. But at the same time he had emphasized that the wording of the matter of rejecting a CSTO mission on the border of Armenia was not correct because Yerevan has not rejected this mission, there is a respective draft, the respective work continues.