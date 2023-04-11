15 more people from Karabakh transferred to Armenia medical centers, 10 patients return

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia,15 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction—were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

And ten patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with accompanying persons, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of Artsakh.

Seven children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center.

Five patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and one of them is in critical condition.

A total of 305 patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia, with the mediation and assistance of the ICRC.