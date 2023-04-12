EU monitoring mission in Armenia ‘not present in the area’ when Azerbaijan attacked

The EU observers in Armenia had patrolled the area of Tegh village on Tuesday hours before the Azerbaijani attack took place and were not present in the area during the shooting, Armenpress reported.
“The EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) as part of implementation of its mandate, conducted its regular patrol to the area of Tegh and Kordnidzor villages during the morning of April 11,” the EU press service said in response to a query from Armenpress when asked whether the EU mission has notified the EU on the Azerbaijani attack.
“However, they were not present in the area where the incident happened. In the late afternoon, the Mission was informed by Armenian authorities about the shooting,” it added.
Armenian troops carrying out engineering work near Tegh village of Syunik Province close to the border with Azerbaijan came under heavy gunfire Tuesday in an unprovoked attack. Four Armenian soldiers were killed and six others were wounded.