Moody's rating agency confirmed the rating assigned to the Export Insurance Agency of Armenia, leaving it unchanged: Ba3, and the outlook remains negative. This was reported to NEWS.am by the Ministry of Economy.
The company's rating is the same as the RA sovereign rating. Moody's rating agency used a number of important indicators in the rating process. In particular, the state participation in the capital of the Company, the Company's high financial flexibility and low debt level, as well as the Company's cooperation with Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, a reputable reinsurance organization with a stable rating outlook of Aa3 (excellent), have had a significant impact on this rating assignment.
"Export Insurance Agency of Armenia" gives great importance to this assessment, which demonstrates a high level of reliability and trust in the company.
"Export Insurance Agency of Armenia" also considers this rating as important from the point of view of further development of the company. The company will take steps to create more affordable financing options for exporters.