Azerbaijan blocks Hakari bridge on Artsakh-Armenia border

The Azerbaijani side, once again grossly violating the provisions of the 2020 Trilateral Ceasefire Agreement and continuously spreading disinformation about the transfer of weapons from Armenia to Artsakh, recently blocked the bridge over Hakari River on the Artsakh-Armenia border. The bridge is located in the "Lachin Corridor" – the area of responsibility of the Russian Peacekeeping Brigade. This is reported by the Information Headquarters of the Republic of Artsakh.
“The Government of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns another provocation by Azerbaijan, considering it a criminal step aimed at strengthening the blockade of Artsakh and ethnic cleansing, which is a violation of both the Trilateral Ceasefire Agreement and the binding decision of the International Court of Justice and other fundamental norms of international law.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an emergency meeting of the Security Council, during which the latest events and relevant actions of the Republic's authorities will be discussed.
We will announce more details about the events a little later. Please follow the official announcements and do not disseminate unverified information,” the Artsakh Information Headquarters said in a statement.