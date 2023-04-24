On April 23, a commemoration ceremony was held in Amsterdam near the monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The ceremony was attended by Amsterdam city authorities, the Dutch government, members of the Dutch parliament, as well as representatives of the Yezidi, Assyrian, and Kurdish communities. RA Embassy in the Netherlands reports.



Ambassador Tigran Balayan, Deputy Mayor of Amsterdam Rutger Groot Wassink, MPs Don Seder, Caroline van der Plas, and representatives of the Armenian community delivered speeches.



In his speech, Ambassador Balayan emphasized the importance of recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide as the only guarantee of preventing the recurrence of this crime. Tigran Balayan, drawing a parallel between the genocide masterminds of the Ottoman Empire and the current dictatorial authorities of Azerbaijan, once again noted that impunity breeds permissiveness, leading to open ignorance towards human rights and fundamental freedoms.



Ambassador Balayan emphasized that the hatred towards Armenians is also clearly manifested in the speeches of a number of Azerbaijani high-ranking politicians and parliamentarians, who describe the Armenians living in Europe as the cancerous tumors of Europe. Unfortunately, politicians imbued with such racism are still members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and are welcomed in the hemicycles in Brussels and Strasbourg



Other speakers also mentioned that after 108 years, the genocidal policy towards Armenians still continues, calling on the Dutch government to finally recognize the Armenian Genocide in order to prevent the recurrence of this crime.