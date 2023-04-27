News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 27
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
12 patients in need of urgent surgery transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
12 patients in need of urgent surgery transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia, 12 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—and with pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions—have been transported Thursday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC).

And six patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with accompanying persons, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Five children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center.

Seven patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and two of them are in critical condition.

A total of 365 patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and assistance of the ICRC.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia sports ministry: Holding Formula 1 in Azerbaijan aims to cover up policy of Karabakh Armenians’ extermination
We call on the organizers and participants of the 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix not to be part of the cover-up of the policy of ethnic cleansing...
 Armenia premier: Azerbaijan efforts to turn Karabakh into new execution place for Armenians must be stopped
And Pashinyan noted the way to do this...
 Armenia's Pashinyan: No one should conduct monitoring at Lachin corridor apart from Russia
“And Azerbaijan should not obstruct the free movement through the corridor,” the premier added…
 Armenia PM: Azerbaijan is continuously aggravating situation in region
This time, placing an illegal check-passport point in the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia…
 Karabakh FM: We want to know whether Russian side has patience limit
Sergey Ghazaryan commented on the setting up of an Azerbaijani checkpoint at the Lachin corridor…
 The threat of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh is urgent: Secretary of RA Security Council
After the war in 2020, the peacekeepers of the Russian Federation gave guarantees to the people...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos