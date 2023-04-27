12 patients in need of urgent surgery transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia, 12 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—and with pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions—have been transported Thursday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC).
And six patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with accompanying persons, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Five children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center.
Seven patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and two of them are in critical condition.
A total of 365 patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and assistance of the ICRC.