2 cars collide on Armenia’s Vanadzor-Spitak motorway, one of 5 injured is a minor

At 7:39am on Friday, the Lori provincial crisis management center received a report that a road accident had occurred near Lernapat village, there were injured, and help was needed, the Rescue Service of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It was found that a Lada VAZ 2107- and a Lada VAZ 2106-model car had collided on the Vanadzor-Spitak motorway.
Before the rescuers arrival at the scene, four injured—one of them a minor, born in 2006—were taken to the Vanadzor city hospital where the health condition of two of them was assessed as severe, the minor—as moderate, and the other—as satisfactory.
The rescuers took the passenger out of the Lada VAZ 2107 and carried this person to a waiting ambulance. This injured was also taken to Vanadzor hospital where this person’s health condition was assessed as satisfactory.