5G technology network to be launched in Armenia

The Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia conducted and completed the tenders for the purpose of granting permits for the use of the 700 MHz and 800 MHz radio frequency segments in the country.

As a result of these tenders, Telecom Armenia OJSC was recognized as the winner of the 2 x 20 MHz segment of the 700 MHz radio frequency band, and MTS Armenia CJSC—the winner of the 2x10 MHz segment of the 800 MHz radio frequency band, PSRC informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As a result of the fulfillment of the obligations defined by the issued licenses, a 5G mobile broadband technology network will be launched within two years in Armenia’s major cities—Yerevan, Gyumri, Vanadzor—with the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

The quality of access to mobile broadband coverage in closed—indoor—areas will be improved, the level of reliability and security of communication network will be increased, and the security systems will be updated.

In order to strengthen the defense capabilities of Armenia, the existing communication infrastructure will be developed—expanded, as well as education programs for specialties in telecommunications in Armenia’s state higher education institution will have education laboratory with the possibility of providing mobile communication services of electronic communication, and this laboratory will contribute to the training of qualified personnel specialized in the education programs of the aforementioned professions that are necessary for the sector.

The provision of the aforementioned radio frequencies on a competitive basis provided one-time 2.250 billion drams—in terms of provision, and 1.176 billion drams—in terms of use—annually of the state budget, bringing the state budget's income in terms of mandatory fees for the use of radio frequencies from around 8 billion drams to more than 9.5 billion drams.