Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in the direction of Kut using mortars
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

At around 7:10 p.m., the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Kut using mortars. 

The press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry informed Armenian News - NEWS.am that the units of the RA Armed Forces have taken relevant preventive and protective measures.

The Ministry of Defence will report on any changes to the situation.

As Armenian News - NEWS.am reported earlier, Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been periodically shelling Armenian positions in the Sotq section of the state border since May 11. Six people were wounded on the Armenian side. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has so far reported one dead and one wounded.
