The best Android smartphones under $150 worth to look out for

shamshyan.com: Gunshot marks found on car after shootings in Yerevan

EU ambassador says they support Armenia's territorial integrity

Lukashenko does not attend Belarus National Day event

Land Rover manufactures new all-terrain vehicle specifically for Red Cross

Bloc led by Erdogan's party getting majority in Turkey parliament

Karabakh MP: Azerbaijan actions do not aim to close Artsakh issue once and for all

Xiaomi will present a rival watch to Apple Watch

TRT: Erdogan gets 49.35% of votes, Kilicdaroglu garners 45% after counting of all ballots

Xavi wins first La Liga title as Barca manager

La Liga: Barca defeat Espanyol, clinch title (VIDEO)

'Special roll' at US sushi restaurant blamed for killing 2

Tatoyan: Azerbaijan will not limit itself to Artsakh and has no intention of peace regardless of the Artsakh issue

US speaks about need for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement

Colomina: Encouraging news from Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Charles Michel's words regarding Azerbaijan territory are edited on European Council website (PHOTOS)

Michel: Understanding achieved that several more detainees will be released in coming weeks

Armenia, Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity

Results of Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev trilateral meeting

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan is spreading disinformati

Polish LOT airline investigates drone incident

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting ends in Brussels

Vučić resigns as Serbian Progressive Party chairman

Two people die at ballot boxes in Turkey

Zelenskyy: Germany earmarked over 11 billion euros for Ukraine

MP: Iran and Egypt to restore relations

Philippines installs buoys in South China Sea

Peskov calls agreements basis for settlement in South Caucasus

Michel-Pashinyan-Aliev meeting starts in Brussels

Financial Times: G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas pipelines

RA MoD holds briefing with military attachés and EU observers

Member of Erdogan's party dies near ballot box

Fragile truce between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Artsakh president sends condolences to family of politician Murad Petrosyan

Astronomers reveal the largest cosmic explosion ever seen

18 fires rage Russia's Tyumen region

Zelenskyy meets German President Steinmeier

Turkey deploys over 600 thousand policemen

Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev meeting starts in Brussels

3 earthquakes recorded off Kamchatka coast

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany to meet its leaders

Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections start today

Bison tears into tourist car in Yellowstone

Sweden's Loreen again wins the Eurovision: Armenia is in 14th position

Major road accident in Yerevan

Armenia's Brunette's performance at Eurovision 2023 Grand Final (VIDEO)

Armenian PM holds informal meeting with Charles Michel

Cocaine found aboard Colombian "narco sub"

Ambassador-at-Large: Azerbaijani forces attack Armenia's sovereign territory

Borrell: World military spending hits record $2.2 trillion

Iran captures ISIS terrorist

Italian PM promises full support for Ukraine

"Fair Armenia" party to nominate Norik Norikyan as Yerevan mayor candidate

Poland detects air object flying from Belarus

Alen Simonyan leads delegation leaving for Minsk

Pakistan bans Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

Armenian FM briefs Derek Hogan on Azerbaijan's latest provocation

Borrell: EU should accelerate ammunition supply to Ukraine

Five tips to keep your smartphone safe

Polish archaeologists uncover ancient bakery in Armenia

Ambassador Kvien: I heard heartbreaking stories from families of missing soldiers

Helicopter crashes in Russian Bryansk

Clashes erupt between neo-Nazis, anti-fascists and police in Melbourne

European Council publishes Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting schedule

Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flight delayed due to technical malfunction

GOP members demand Biden take cognitive test

Fatal accident on Dalar-Aygestan road

Armenian PM Pashinyan leaves for Brussels

Belgium to open embassy in Armenia

G7 raises economic aid to Ukraine

Man pronounced dead by coroner revived at hospital

US Treasury Secretary to update Congress on default

Saturn օvertakes Jupiter with the most confirmed moons in the Solar System

Armenia's Brunette to perform under 17: How to vote for Armenia

US and Europe believe Ukraine's counteroffensive could boost talks

Borrell: It will be difficult to trust China

Blinken and Kuleba discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive preparations

80-year-old Armenian woman dies in attack on Rehovot in Israel

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

20-year-old Narek Baghdasaryan was killed as a result of Azerbaijani attack

The Armenian side has one more wounded. Ministry of Defense

The intensity of fire in the direction of Verin Shorzha has decreased. Ministry of Defense

"Scary Barbie": How a black hole engulfs a star, causing one of the most powerful explosions in space

As a result of enemy fire Armenian side has 1 killed and 1 wounded. Ministry of Defence

The intensity of enemy fire has significantly subsided. Ministry of Defence

Azerbaijan continues to fire in Kut and Sotk areas

Google will read users' emails in Gmail to save them from the Darknet

Azerbaijan also uses mortars in the direction of Sotk positions. Ministry of Defense

Turkish lira hits a new historic low

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in the direction of Kut using mortars

ORC survey: Turkey presidential election will end in 1st round with Kilicdaroglu victory Sunday

Armenia restores diplomatic relations with Hungary

Azerbaijani shells were exploding 100 meters away from Sotk village, Armenia opposition MP says

Armenia MOD: Situation on frontline with Azerbaijan relatively stable as of 5:50pm

A check signed by Steve Jobs fetches nearly $107,000 at auction

Armenia's tourism potential was presented in Dubai

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire toward combat positions near Kut village

Dubai aviation authorities prohibit FlyOne Armenia flight from landing

Perseverance finds traces of an overflowing river on Mars

Armenia ambassador to OSCE: Azerbaijan use of force is aimed at undermining international efforts to establish stability