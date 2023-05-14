Charles Michel's words regarding Azerbaijan territory are edited on European Council website (PHOTOS)

European Council President Charles Michel’s direct speech regarding the territory of Azerbaijan has been edited on the website of the European Council.
The territory of Azerbaijan was initially written on the website as 89,600 square kilometers, but then changed to 86,600 square kilometers, which is the actual size of the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.
We reported earlier that as a result of the negotiations held in Brussels Sunday with PM of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, European Council President Charles Michel announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognized each other's territorial integrity.