Friday
May 19
3 of 16 Armenia city kindergarten kids with food poisoning in severe condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Three of the 16 children transferred to the Artashat city medical center with symptoms of food poisoning are in severe condition, whereas the others are in moderate condition. Grigor Shadyan, deputy director of this hospital, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The children's lives are not in danger, there is a positive dynamic in their health condition. The children are 3 to 4 years old, all of them were from the same kindergarten group. The children are running a fever, are vomiting, and have diarrhea," added Shadyan.

The deputy director of Artashat Medical Center said that there were other kindergarten kids whose condition had already stabilized and they will be discharged from the hospital, and some others were still in a state of shock.

Food poisoning in Armenia kindergarten, 14 children hospitalized
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
