Food poisoning in Armenia kindergarten, 14 children hospitalized
Food poisoning in Armenia kindergarten, 14 children hospitalized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

At 10:35pm on Thursday, the Artashat police received a call from the city’s medical center informing that 14 children were admitted to this hospital with an unverified diagnosis of poisoning, Armenia Police inform Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The police officers found out that these children are students of an Artashat kindergarten, after returning home, they had shown symptoms of food poisoning, and were taken to the hospital.

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.

The respective reports have been sent to the Ararat provincial investigation department.

 

 
