Azerbaijani soldier fired an aimed single shot at a soldier of Armed Forces of Armenia

On May 19, at around 5 p.m., a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired an aimed single shot at a soldier of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia who was on combat alert duty in a combat position located in the Southwestern part of the border zone. Ministry of Defence reports.
The serviceman of the RA Armed Forces was not wounded as he was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.
By 7 p.m., the situation on the frontier is characterized by relative stability.
The attached photo shows the bulletproof of the soldier of the RA Armed Forces.