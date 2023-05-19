News
Azerbaijani soldier fired an aimed single shot at a soldier of Armed Forces of Armenia
Azerbaijani soldier fired an aimed single shot at a soldier of Armed Forces of Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

On May 19, at around 5 p.m., a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired an aimed single shot at a soldier of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia who was on combat alert duty in a combat position located in the Southwestern part of the border zone. Ministry of Defence reports. 

The serviceman of the RA Armed Forces was not wounded as he was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.

By 7 p.m., the situation on the frontier is characterized by relative stability.

The attached photo shows the bulletproof of the soldier of the RA Armed Forces.
