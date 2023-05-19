MPs fight in Georgian parliament

Azerbaijani soldier fired an aimed single shot at a soldier of Armed Forces of Armenia

Statement on outcome of negotiations between Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Byblos Bank Armenia offers 3-month payment deferral to businesses

Azerbaijan president slams Armenia for buying weapons

US imposes new sanctions on 71 companies from Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan

16 children with food poisoning ate boiled eggs, yogurt soup, pea soup, pasta pilaf in Armenia kindergarten

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs' bilateral talks underway in Moscow

Lavrov: It was possible to bring parties’ understanding closer to common vision on Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty

Bayramov: Azerbaijan consistently in favor of post-conflict settlement process with Armenia

Lavrov: No alternative to tripartite statements regarding Karabakh

Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan touch upon understanding on unblocking communications, border delimitation process

Kremlin expects Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to be in Moscow next week

Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs’ trilateral meeting kicks off in Moscow

Armenia’s Mirzoyan to Lavrov: Not currently possible to record that Russia controls Lachin corridor

Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs’ trilateral meeting in Moscow to be held in 2nd half of the day

Karabakh President continues political consultations

Lavrov to Mirzoyan: Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization is main topic of today's tripartite meeting

Karabakh’s Sarsang Reservoir water practically reaches dead point, causing serious environmental problems

Azerbaijan FM announces positive dynamics of talks with Armenia

Investigative Committee on Yerevan shootings: Criminal proceeding launched on attempted murder charge

3 of 16 Armenia city kindergarten kids with food poisoning in severe condition

Over $650,000 allocated for holding events devoted to Aram Khachaturian birth anniversary

World Health Organization: We strongly condemn actions taking place in Lachin corridor, on Armenia border

Food poisoning in Armenia kindergarten, 14 children hospitalized

Karabakh ex-state minister: At this moment we cannot afford even ordinary political conflict or crisis

shamshyan.com: Shootings in Yerevan, district deputy head hospitalized

Azerbaijan uses grenade launcher in Karabakh

Newspaper: Armenia’s Syunik Province remains in West’s center of attention

Parliament vice-speaker: Ukraine will unconditionally support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Some important issues missing in Charles Michel’s statement: Why? Comments from EU official source

US State Department comments on Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ upcoming meeting in Moscow

We regret all these tensions; they are not in favor of peace process: French ambassador is in Syunik

In the current situation, it is very important to support Syunik region. Andrea Wiktorin

EU doubles aid to Syunik to 116 million Euros

Samantha Power: Reopening of road connecting Karabakh to Armenia is absolute necessity

State Revenue Committee chief: Cocaine that entered Armenia did not come through Yerevan Zvartnots airport

Azerbaijan army uses mortar toward Armenia positions in Norabak village sector

CSTO confirms readiness to provide assistance to Armenia

Alen Simonyan: No tangible results yet in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process

FlyOne Armenia starts flights between Yerevan, Dusseldorf

Sarsang Reservoir environmental crisis manifested by sharp microclimatic change, plant and animal species’ loss (PHOTOS)

Armenia FM to pay visit to Moscow on Friday

Armenia not received complaint about Operation Nemesis monument from Turkey via diplomatic channels

Armenia premier: Certain understanding reached in Brussels on ascertaining fate of captives, the missing

Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet on May 25 in Moscow

Artsakh Security and Development Front public movement declaration is publicized

Pashinyan: Certain positive understanding formed in Brussels regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan railway restoration

Armenia PM: Recognizing each other's territorial integrity is important step in finalizing peace treaty text

CSTO members hope Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty is signed soon

France MP: Azerbaijan behaves like rogue state

1 Armenia soldier dead, another wounded by Azerbaijan Wednesday, criminal proceedings launched

Azerbaijan FM heads for Moscow to meet with Armenia counterpart

Karabakh ex-state minister: Artsakh people are 100 percent ready to defend their homeland to the end

Stanford University international relations Ph.D.: There is big epidemic of narcotics in Armenia

Karabakh ex-minister of state: Very important to say we are all ready to go until the end

Kaps Reservoir construction kicks off in Armenia’s Shirak Province, to conclude in 3 years

Armenia paramedic wounded in Azerbaijan shooting is discharged from hospital

Constitution expert: Matter should be put to referendum in case of one-millimeter change in Armenia territory

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service goes on big chain’s trail in 1 ton cocaine import case

US State Dept.: Turkey curtails rights of its religious minorities, including Armenians

Yerevan City Council elections will be held on September 17. Vahagn Hovakimyan

Azerbaijan FM misinforms participants of summit of CoE countries’ heads of states, governments

There was an intention to harm the vehicle and the soldier. Human Rights Defender

Armenia does not sign CoE agreement on creating registry of damages caused to Ukraine

Azerbaijan accuses Russian peacekeeping contingent of assisting in ‘transfer of weapons to Karabakh’

The soldier who died in Sotk is 20-year-old Edgar Suleimanyan. Ministry of Defense

Soldier wounded by Azerbaijani Armed Forces died on the way to hospital

Armenia MOD publishes photos of ambulance that Azerbaijan fire on (PHOTOS)

Armenia Security Council head has phone talk with Germany Chancellor advisor

Digital transformation: Reasons why banks need to digitize themselves

Russia MFA spox.: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will hold bilateral talks in Moscow Friday

Zakharova on Sotk village events: We call on Armenian, Azerbaijani sides to refrain from provocative actions

Armenia soldier, paramedic are wounded after Azerbaijan shooting

Statement to leave Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan unlawful until signed with interstate agreement, Armenia ex-judge says

Paolo Gentiloni: Sanctioned goods reach Russia via Central Asia, Armenia

Pashinyan: Armenia recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with area of 86,600 square kilometers

President chairs Karabakh Security Council meeting

Hopes that something will change in Azerbaijan are not justified, Dunja Mijatovic says

Armenia official presents model that can be used in order to oversee planned Nakhichevan-Azerbaijan railway

Economy minister on cocaine imported into Armenia: We are very worried

Karabakh parliament speaker: Political consultations have started in Artsakh

Humanitarian aid through Lachin corridor still suspended

2 of 8 Armenia soldiers wounded by Azerbaijan on May 11 and 12 in severe condition

Lavrov: Armenia would have had more stable situation if it deployed CSTO observers

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Putin: Russia expects agreement with Iran, Azerbaijan on railway infrastructure, cargo transportation

Fruit importing company imports about 1 ton of cocaine into Armenia via Panama-Italy-Georgia route

Lavrov: West puts pressure on Russia allies in EAEU, CIS

Sergey Lavrov: US ‘advises’ Armenia to drive away Russian military base, border guards

US State Department report addresses church-government relations in Armenia

Fix Price enters Armenia market

US ready to continue collaboration with Armenia internal affairs ministry

airBaltic resumes flights between Yerevan, Riga

Armenia PM in Reykjavik, attends 4th Council of Europe summit opening ceremony

Newspaper: Samvel Babayan’s getting active storms Karabakh domestic politics