Pashinyan received American Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations and Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Louis Bono. Armenian government reports.
The interlocutors discussed issues related to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, addressing the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh under the internationally guaranteed dialogue mechanism.
The Prime Minister presented the approaches of the Armenian side regarding the settlement of existing key issues.