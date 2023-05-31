ECtHR gives Azerbaijan until June 6 to provide information about 2 detained Armenia soldiers

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has given Azerbaijan until June 6 to provide information about the two detained Armenian servicemen, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters.
On the basis of the earlier petition submitted by the Armenian government, the ECtHR has made a decision and requested Azerbaijan to provide information, by June 6, whether the two Armenian servicemen were under the control of Azerbaijan in a captive or other status. And if so, the ECtHR has requested Azerbaijan provided information about the conditions of these servicemen's detention and medical examinations.
On May 28, the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters submitted a petition to the ECtHR regarding the protection of the fundamental rights of the two Armenian servicemen held under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan, and requested that an interim measure be applied against Azerbaijan in accordance with the ECtHR rules to prevent violations of the rights of these Armenian servicemen. At the same time, a request was made to provide information on the place of their detention, conditions, and health condition.