Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan, has not contacted his family to this day, daughter says

Vagif Khachatryan, 68, who was being transferred from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia for treatment, and escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross, has not contacted any of his family members ever since his abduction by Azerbaijan on July 29. Khachatryan's daughter, Tsovinar Khachatryan, informed Artsakhpress about this.
"We go to the [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert office of the Red Cross several times a day, and my sister—to the Yerevan [office of the Red Cross] to find out any information. They tell us they have no information. They say that they are negotiating to see my father, but so far to no avail," Tsovinar Khachatryan said.
According to her, a representative of the Red Cross called only at midnight on July 29 and informed that Vagif Khachatryan was in a hospital in Azerbaijani capital Baku, where he was hooked up to an artificial respirator.
According to Tsovinar Khachatryan, her father has health problems, and she once again urged the international organizations to respond to their requests and have their father returned to the homeland as soon as possible in order to save his life.