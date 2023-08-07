Armenia-Azerbaijan relations to be discussed at Turkey government Cabinet session

At Monday’s Cabinet session of the Turkish government, which will be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a discussion of the events in the South Caucasus region and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place, Hurriyet reported.
It was noted as well that one of the important topics of this session is the expected visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey.
Some other topics to be discussed will be Sweden's membership bid in NATO and Turkey’s relations with the EU.