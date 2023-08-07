News
Armenia-Azerbaijan relations to be discussed at Turkey government Cabinet session
Armenia-Azerbaijan relations to be discussed at Turkey government Cabinet session
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

At Monday’s Cabinet session of the Turkish government, which will be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a discussion of the events in the South Caucasus region and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place, Hurriyet reported.

It was noted as well that one of the important topics of this session is the expected visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey.

Some other topics to be discussed will be Sweden's membership bid in NATO and Turkey’s relations with the EU.
Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Hurriyet: Putin-Erdogan talks will discuss Turkey relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia
The Russian president’s visit to Turkey is expected at the end of August…
 Hakan Fidan: Turkey-Armenia, Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process should proceed in parallel
The process of settlement in the Middle East and South Caucasus has accelerated, the Turkish FM said…
 Canada calls on Azerbaijan to stop Lachin corridor blockage
The Canadian foreign ministry noted that it is concerned with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Denis Gonchar: Russian diplomats will come to Armenia's Kapan in September regarding opening of consulate
Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry announced…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan not ready for peace treaty under any conditions, Russia MFA official says
Some difficult issues still need to be resolved, said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Russia MFA: Armenia, Azerbaijan will carry out ‘home processing’ of Moscow proposals on de-escalation
“We expect that humanitarian considerations, caring for ordinary people will prevail over the political differences between Baku and Yerevan," said Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian foreign ministry…
