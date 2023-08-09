Azerbaijan MFA official: We are ready to hold meetings with Karabakh Armenians

Azerbaijan says it is ready to hold regular meetings with Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh—and without external interference.

Mahur Gasimov, Head of Department for Analysis and Strategic Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan, assured that Baku has a clear action plan for the implementation of the process of reintegration of Karabakh Armenians, Azerbaijani media reported.

"Economic, social, cultural, educational, religious, and measures other domains which will be taken within the framework of this process will provide an opportunity to ensure the rights of the population of Azerbaijan of Armenian origin. The Azerbaijani side is ready for a dialogue in this regard with those Armenian residents who are truly interested in such a dialogue, not with those who are only interested in manipulations. In this regard, we are ready to regularly hold meetings with residents of Armenian nationality—without external interference," he said.

Apparently, the Azerbaijani MFA representative forgot to mention that Baku considers the blockade of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to be the main method of establishing contact with Artsakh.