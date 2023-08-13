Saudi Arabia appoints its first ambassador to Palestine

Palestinian authorities greeted their first ambassador from Saudi Arabia, despite the kingdom considering the establishment of official diplomatic relations with Israel, Al Jazeera reports.
Diplomatic adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Majdi al-Khalidi received Saturday a copy of Ambassador Nayef al-Sudairi's credentials as a non-resident envoy to Jordan, Palestinian news agency Wafa says.
Al-Sudairi, who currently serves as Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Jordan, will also assume the role of Consul General in Jerusalem.
At the same time, Riyadh has repeatedly stated its commitment to the ten-year stance of the Arab League, refraining from establishing relations with Israel until the Palestinian conflict is resolved.