Aliyev makes new threats to Armenia from Karabakh capital Stepanakert

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made new threats to Armenia from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert.
According to him, "if any force in Armenia is still thinking about revenge, let them carefully look "at the footage of the capture of the former leaders of Karabakh. Aliyev called the latter "clowns."
"I wonder if the man sitting in one of these buildings, who called himself 'prime minister,' will dare to threaten us [Azerbaijan] today?" Today, he is also served tea in the [Azerbaijani] detention cell," the president of Azerbaijan said.
He pledged that Azerbaijanis will stay in Artsakh "forever."
Also, Aliyev desecrated the Artsakh national flag by being photographed standing on it.