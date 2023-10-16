News
Media: Israel, US, Egypt agree on temporary ceasefire in southern Gaza
Media: Israel, US, Egypt agree on temporary ceasefire in southern Gaza
Israel, the United States, and Egypt have agreed on a temporary ceasefire in southern Gaza at 9am Monday, which coincided with Egypt opening the Rafah border crossing for the evacuation of foreign nationals from Gaza and for humanitarian aid, two employees off the Egyptian security services told Reuters.

According to them, the ceasefire will last for several hours.

They added that the aforesaid three countries agreed that Rafah will be opened on Monday until 14:00 GMT.

But the Israeli military, the US embassy in Israel, and representatives of Hamas have not yet confirmed this information.
