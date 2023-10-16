Israel dismisses report on temporary ceasefire in southern Gaza

Israel has dismissed the report that it agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to allow the reopening of the Rafah crossing for humanitarian aid.

At the moment, there is no ceasefire to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and to evacuate foreigners from there, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing the Egyptian security services, that Israel agreed to cease fire at 9am Monday—and within the framework of an agreement reached with Egypt and the United States.