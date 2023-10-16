News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Israel dismisses report on temporary ceasefire in southern Gaza
Israel dismisses report on temporary ceasefire in southern Gaza
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Israel has dismissed the report that it agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to allow the reopening of the Rafah crossing for humanitarian aid.

At the moment, there is no ceasefire to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and to evacuate foreigners from there, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing the Egyptian security services, that Israel agreed to cease fire at 9am  Monday—and within the framework of an agreement reached with Egypt and the United States.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Colombia expels Israeli ambassador, threatens to suspend relations with Israel
The Colombian president expelled the Israeli envoy for criticizing the president’s outspoken support of Palestinians and accusations against Israel following the Hamas attack on Israel…
 Israel doesn't believe Biden visit will complicate or delay ground invasion of Gaza
The US President also said that Hamas must be destroyed, and that is Israel's military goal, the Israel Defense Forces’ spox said…
 Erdogan to Sunak: Western countries should refrain from ‘provocative steps’
The Turkish president and the UK premier had a phone talk…
 Special flight from Tel Aviv lands in Yerevan
At Zvartnots International Airport of the Armenian capital…
 Raisi, Putin discuss situation in Gaza, the Caucasus
The presidents of Iran and Russia had a telephonic conversation…
 How many Armenians live in Israel?
As reported earlier, the Armenian authorities have arranged an evacuation flight from Tel Aviv to Yerevan Monday…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos