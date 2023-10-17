Israel doesn't believe Biden visit will complicate or delay ground invasion of Gaza

Israel does not believe that US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel will complicate or delay the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Jonathan Conricus told CNN.

In his opinion, Biden supports Israel's campaign to defeat Hamas.

The US President also said that Hamas must be destroyed, and that is Israel's military goal, Conricus said.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel on Wednesday will delay Israel's planned ground operation in Gaza for at least 24 hours.

Conricus, speaking about the timing of this ground operation, noted that they should wait and see.

The IDF spox added that Israel's announcement calling on Gazans to leave their homes posed a considerable strategic threat from Israel's perspective, but it was intended to protect the lives of civilians in Gaza.