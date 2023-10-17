News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Israel doesn't believe Biden visit will complicate or delay ground invasion of Gaza
Israel doesn't believe Biden visit will complicate or delay ground invasion of Gaza
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israel does not believe that US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel will complicate or delay the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Jonathan Conricus told CNN.

In his opinion, Biden supports Israel's campaign to defeat Hamas.

The US President also said that Hamas must be destroyed, and that is Israel's military goal, Conricus said.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel on Wednesday will delay Israel's planned ground operation in Gaza for at least 24 hours.

Conricus, speaking about the timing of this ground operation, noted that they should wait and see.

The IDF spox added that Israel's announcement calling on Gazans to leave their homes posed a considerable strategic threat from Israel's perspective, but it was intended to protect the lives of civilians in Gaza.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Colombia expels Israeli ambassador, threatens to suspend relations with Israel
The Colombian president expelled the Israeli envoy for criticizing the president’s outspoken support of Palestinians and accusations against Israel following the Hamas attack on Israel…
 Erdogan to Sunak: Western countries should refrain from ‘provocative steps’
The Turkish president and the UK premier had a phone talk…
 Special flight from Tel Aviv lands in Yerevan
At Zvartnots International Airport of the Armenian capital…
 Raisi, Putin discuss situation in Gaza, the Caucasus
The presidents of Iran and Russia had a telephonic conversation…
 How many Armenians live in Israel?
As reported earlier, the Armenian authorities have arranged an evacuation flight from Tel Aviv to Yerevan Monday…
 Tel Aviv-Yerevan evacuation flight takes off
190 citizens of Armenia and ethnic Armenians, including more than 70 children, are on  board...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos