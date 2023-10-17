Russia also accused during Azerbaijan judicial farce into Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’

Russia also has been accused during Tuesday’s judicial farce in Azerbaijani capital Baku into the “criminal case” against Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan.

Khachatryan, a participant in the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s, was abducted by the Azerbaijanis this summer while crossing the Lachin corridor into Armenia—and being accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The Azerbaijani authorities accuse Khachatryan of committing serious crimes for participating in combat operations.

Despite these obviously illegal actions by Azerbaijan, including the abducting of a person under the protection of the ICRC, Khachatryan was not only not released, but is sitting on the bench of convicts.