Germany chancellor lays down on airport runway as air raid siren sounds in Tel Aviv

An air raid siren was sounded at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel shortly before the departure of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, writes Bild.
At that time, Scholz had already boarded the German government plane, but the passengers had to get off the plane and lay down on the asphalt of the airport runway.
During the air raid, Scholz was taken out of the plane and driven to the airport building where there are shelters.
The German chancellor saw two explosions with his own eyes, German media report.