Zakharova: Unblocking regional communications implies respect for Armenia, Azerbaijan sovereignty

Reopening transportation links in the South Caucasus stands as a fundamental aspect of the Armenian-Azerbaijani reconciliation, Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, told Trend news agency of Azerbaijan.

"Unblocking transport communications in the South Caucasus is a key element of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, built on the basis of a set of trilateral agreements at the highest level for 2020-2022. The Tripartite Working Group (TWG), co-chaired by vice-premiers from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, has been entrusted with addressing this matter. As of now, 12 TWG meetings have been convened, with the latest occurring on June 2, during which a comprehensive examination of potential railway and road routes took place," she said, while commenting upon the benefits the “Zangezur corridor” is set to provide for the region.

Zakharova pointed out that substantial progress has been achieved after the 12th TWG meeting, with consensus reached on the operational details for reopening transportation links between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"This agreement encompasses the steps required to reestablish and manage railway connections along the Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz route. In our work, we proceed from the need to comply with the principles of reciprocity, respect for the sovereignty, and jurisdiction of both countries," the Russian MFA spokesperson explained.

She emphasized that the success in unblocking transportation routes will not only propel other trilateral initiatives, but also contribute to the development of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the delineation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the start of dialogues between social activists and parliamentarians.