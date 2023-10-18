News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Zakharova: Unblocking regional communications implies respect for Armenia, Azerbaijan sovereignty
Zakharova: Unblocking regional communications implies respect for Armenia, Azerbaijan sovereignty
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Reopening transportation links in the South Caucasus stands as a fundamental aspect of the Armenian-Azerbaijani reconciliation, Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, told Trend news agency of Azerbaijan.

"Unblocking transport communications in the South Caucasus is a key element of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, built on the basis of a set of trilateral agreements at the highest level for 2020-2022. The Tripartite Working Group (TWG), co-chaired by vice-premiers from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, has been entrusted with addressing this matter. As of now, 12 TWG meetings have been convened, with the latest occurring on June 2, during which a comprehensive examination of potential railway and road routes took place," she said, while commenting upon the benefits the “Zangezur corridor” is set to provide for the region.

Zakharova pointed out that substantial progress has been achieved after the 12th TWG meeting, with consensus reached on the operational details for reopening transportation links between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"This agreement encompasses the steps required to reestablish and manage railway connections along the Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz route. In our work, we proceed from the need to comply with the principles of reciprocity, respect for the sovereignty, and jurisdiction of both countries," the Russian MFA spokesperson explained.

She emphasized that the success in unblocking transportation routes will not only propel other trilateral initiatives, but also contribute to the development of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the delineation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the start of dialogues between social activists and parliamentarians.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Imprisoned Georgia ex-president Saakashvili gives extensive advice to Armenia PM Pashinyan
Among these advices is to "immediately sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan"…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by end of year
“In terms of transport communications, by observing the above-mentioned principles, including the principle of reciprocity, we are ready to facilitate procedures, we are ready to ensure the safety of the passage of Azerbaijani goods and Azerbaijanis through our territory,” the premier said…
 Armenia premier calls Meghri railway ‘crossroads of peace’
During his address Tuesday at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Nikol Pashinyan reflected also on the principle of peace and normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan as expressed in the Granada Declaration…
 Armenia PM: Before Granada meeting we had serious opportunity to make breakthrough in peace process
Our region, the South Caucasus, needs peace…
 European Parliament speaker: We call for resumption of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks
The EU remains committed to all efforts aimed at the normalization of relations between the two countries…
 Roberta Metsola: We express our unconditional support for Armenia sovereignty, inviolability of borders
Armenia is the best partner within the framework of the Eastern Neighborhood of the EU, said the President of the European Parliament…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos