News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Rafah border crossing remains closed
Rafah border crossing remains closed
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

No humanitarian aid or people are passing through the Rafah border crossing as of Wednesday morning, an Egyptian official says on condition of anonymity, AP reported.

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday evening, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Rafah was not open due the damage inflicted by numerous Israeli airstrikes on the access roads linking the Egyptian and the Gaza sides of the crossing.

“The Rafah crossing over the last days has been bombed four times,” Shoukry said. “Among them, once when we were trying to repair some of the damage. Four Egyptian workers were injured.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Biden arrives in Israel
Officials have released little information about the US president's five-hour visit…
 Germany chancellor lays down on airport runway as air raid siren sounds in Tel Aviv
During the air raid, Scholz was taken out of the plane and driven to the airport building where there are shelters…
 Colombia expels Israeli ambassador, threatens to suspend relations with Israel
The Colombian president expelled the Israeli envoy for criticizing the president’s outspoken support of Palestinians and accusations against Israel following the Hamas attack on Israel…
 Israel doesn't believe Biden visit will complicate or delay ground invasion of Gaza
The US President also said that Hamas must be destroyed, and that is Israel's military goal, the Israel Defense Forces’ spox said…
 Erdogan to Sunak: Western countries should refrain from ‘provocative steps’
The Turkish president and the UK premier had a phone talk…
 Special flight from Tel Aviv lands in Yerevan
At Zvartnots International Airport of the Armenian capital…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos