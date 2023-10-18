Rafah border crossing remains closed

No humanitarian aid or people are passing through the Rafah border crossing as of Wednesday morning, an Egyptian official says on condition of anonymity, AP reported.

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday evening, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Rafah was not open due the damage inflicted by numerous Israeli airstrikes on the access roads linking the Egyptian and the Gaza sides of the crossing.

“The Rafah crossing over the last days has been bombed four times,” Shoukry said. “Among them, once when we were trying to repair some of the damage. Four Egyptian workers were injured.”