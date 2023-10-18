Armenia FM: We have submitted official bid to host Francophonie international sports and cultural games in 2027

A meeting between Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia and Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) was held Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, after which they made statements to the press.

Mirzoyan noted as follows in his statement: "I welcome your and your delegation's visit to Yerevan and note with satisfaction that this is your fourth visit to Armenia in the last five years, and the second as Secretary General of Francophonie. Such dynamics of the dialogue testify to the high-level relations and close cooperation between Armenia and the International Organisation of La Francophonie, and today, the visit taking place in a period full of challenges for our country and the region is seen as a message of solidarity and support by the organization.

"Dear Colleagues,

"Being a part of the large-scale francophone area, Armenia has reaffirmed its value system's inseparable connection with Francophonie during the previous decades. This is evidenced by the achievements of recent years, including the hosting of the Francophonie Summit in Yerevan in 2018 and assuming the presidency of the organization for 4 years due to circumstances; that is, when we [Armenia] took over, we had taken over for 2 years, then it was extended.

"One of the primary directions of [Armenia’s] cooperation with the Francophonie is the promotion of the teaching and dissemination of the French language, including through the 2023-2026 Program on the four-year National Francophone initiative signed between Armenia and the OIF. Also, we continue to advance the cultural agenda of Francophonie, the clearest proof of which is the organization of the bimonthly Francophonie in Armenia every year for ten years already. This year was no exception, and more than 700 cultural events were organized in Armenia in March-April. Not forgetting the economic direction as well, I should note also that we value the initiative of organizing trade and economic missions with the participation of the business circles of OIF countries and the opportunities provided by it.

"One of the manifestations of Armenia's commitment to deepening cooperation with Francophonie is the submission of an official bid to host the international sports and cultural games of Francophonie in Armenia in 2027, and we expect a positive response from the organization. I am sure that they can provide a unique opportunity for young representatives of the international francophone community to unite around the values of peace, human rights, and living together."