Jewish Voice for Peace: 10,000 people participated in demonstrations outside US Congress building

The Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), one of the organizers of the protest near the US Congress building, reported that 10,000 people participated in the demonstrations, reports The Hill.
According to the JVP, another 500 people entered the building.
The protesters called on the US Congress to take measures to establish a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and expressed dissatisfaction with the US authorities.
Some protesters were arrested because of the Congress ban on demonstrations.
Three people are suspected of attacking a police officer.