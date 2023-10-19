News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
USD
401.82
EUR
424.04
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.82
EUR
424.04
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Palestinian death toll in battles with Israel climbs to 3,785
Palestinian death toll in battles with Israel climbs to 3,785
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Palestinian death toll in the battles with Israel has reached 3,785, and 12,493 were injured.

The Gaza health ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said four hospitals and 14 clinics have been closed.

All hospitals are at 150 percent capacity and "many of the wounded are receiving minimal on-site care."

According to the ministry, 1,524 children and 1,000 women are among the dead.

Also Al-Qudra noted the acute shortage of medical equipment and medicine, as well as of diesel fuel, which is used in order to power the generators at medical facilities in Gaza.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
First batch of armored vehicles from US arrives in Israel
The Israeli Defense Ministry says the delivery is part of a larger NIS 400 million procurement to bolster the Israel Defense Forces’ fleet of vehicles…
 Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israel airstrikes on residential buildings
The Israeli Air Force hit various parts of Gaza Thursday morning...
 Rafah border crossing remains closed
No humanitarian aid or people are passing through…
 Biden arrives in Israel
Officials have released little information about the US president's five-hour visit…
 Germany chancellor lays down on airport runway as air raid siren sounds in Tel Aviv
During the air raid, Scholz was taken out of the plane and driven to the airport building where there are shelters…
 Colombia expels Israeli ambassador, threatens to suspend relations with Israel
The Colombian president expelled the Israeli envoy for criticizing the president’s outspoken support of Palestinians and accusations against Israel following the Hamas attack on Israel…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos