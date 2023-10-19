Palestinian death toll in battles with Israel climbs to 3,785

The Palestinian death toll in the battles with Israel has reached 3,785, and 12,493 were injured.
The Gaza health ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said four hospitals and 14 clinics have been closed.
All hospitals are at 150 percent capacity and "many of the wounded are receiving minimal on-site care."
According to the ministry, 1,524 children and 1,000 women are among the dead.
Also Al-Qudra noted the acute shortage of medical equipment and medicine, as well as of diesel fuel, which is used in order to power the generators at medical facilities in Gaza.