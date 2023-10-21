News
US, EU insist on delaying ground operation, Israel intends to ‘eliminate Hamas’
US, EU insist on delaying ground operation, Israel intends to ‘eliminate Hamas’
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US and EU insist on the need to postpone the ground operation in Gaza, Bloomberg writes.

According to Cursor, this request is related to exhausting the possibilities of releasing the hostages through the mediation of Qatar.

At the same time, according to Times of Israel, the country's Prime Minister's Office reported that Netanyahu had identified a goal - the elimination of Hamas.

“All talk of decisions to hand over the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority or any other party is a lie,” Netanyahu said.
Հայերեն and Русский
