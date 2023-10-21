EAEU state PMs to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan

The prime ministers of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will meet on October 26 in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Official Representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission Iya Malkina announced at a briefing, BelTA reports.
“According to Iya Malkina, an offline session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in Bishkek on 26 October.
The prime ministers are expected to discuss the main tasks and key directions of future development of integration projects within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union in the period till 2030 and till 2045. Plans have been made to discuss a regulation on selecting joint manufacturing cooperation projects in branches of the manufacturing sector and on providing financial assistance with their realization to EAEU countries. The current state and prospects of development of the integrated information system of the Eurasian Economic Union will be considered.
The prime ministers are expected to discuss an agreement on the harmonized system for determining the origin of goods, which are exported from the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. Apart from that, the Eurasian Economic Commission will present reports on progress in setting up the common markets of natural gas, oil, and oil products in the union.
A number of other important items are on the agenda: the extension of the validity period of origin certificates for batch-manufactured products, the approval of rules on mutual trade in electricity on the EAEU's common electricity market, the approval of rules for determining and distributing the throughput capacity of interstate links on the EAEU's common electricity market, the procedure for using navigation seals, and other ones,” BelTA writes.