Hamas: Israeli aggression in Gaza could escalate into regional war

The head of the Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, said that the Palestinian resistance still controlled the course of the fight against Israeli aggression, Al Manar reports.
“Haniyeh emphasized that the resistance will continue to fight for the right to self-determination and will not allow the displacement of the Palestinian people,” the Lebanese media outlet writes.
“Haniyeh also acknowledged the efforts of American and European officials to support ‘Israel’ but said that their attempts have failed in the Arab and Muslim world. He further warned that the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza could have severe consequences and may escalate into a regional war, beyond the control of ‘Israel’ and its supporters,” Al Manar notes.
“Highlighting the urgency of ending the Israeli occupation, Haniyeh conveyed that he had received a number of calls and meetings over the past few days, all of which emphasized the need for a solution,” the media outlet further says.