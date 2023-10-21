News
Israeli Defense Minister: Hezbollah decided to join the fighting
Israeli Defense Minister: Hezbollah decided to join the fighting
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited Israel's northern border and assessed the situation with the commander of the 91st Division, Haaretz reports.

“Hezbollah has decided to participate in the fighting, we are exacting a heavy price from it,” Gallant said, adding, “I assume that the challenges will become greater, and you have to take this into account, to be ready, like a spring, for any situation.”

While visiting the region, the Minister held meetings with Division Commander Brigadier General Shai Klapper, as well as other brigade commanders and officers. Subsequently, he held meetings with the council leaders in the area affected by the conflict, where they explored potential solutions for the residents who had been evacuated from northern Israel.
