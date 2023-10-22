News
IDF: Hezbollah drags Lebanon into war
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Growing Hezbollah attacks risk "dragging Lebanon into war," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, especially as renewed attacks across the border by the group increase concerns about a broader conflict, Times of Israel reports.

“Hezbollah[…] is dragging Lebanon into a war that it will gain nothing from, but stands to lose a lot,” IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus.

“Big question for Lebanon to answer: Is it worth jeopardizing what's left of Lebanese prosperity for the sake of ISIS of Gaza?” he added.
