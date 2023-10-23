News
Armenia launching new financial support program for those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, PM says
Armenia launching new financial support program for those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, PM says
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

We are starting a new program of financial support to cover priority expenses for our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia (RA) wrote this on Facebook Monday.

He added: "During the months of November and December, 50 thousand drams will be allocated to each of them from the state budget, in addition to the money intended for housing and communal expenses. Exceptions will be those persons and their family members who have bank account balances exceeding a certain threshold, live in state-provided housing, or are under the care of the state.

"Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan will present the details during the broadcast of the Humanitarian Center at 16:00 today.

"In the coming days, we will start discussions on matters of long-term housing support for our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, which will be maximally combined with similar programs planned for RA citizens.

"P.S. I hope that our able-bodied brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh will find work in Armenia within the next two months. The government, of course, will assist them in this matter as well with possible means."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
