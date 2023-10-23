3+3 meeting, including Armenia, underway in Iran

The meeting of foreign ministers in the 3+3 format, which was organized by Tehran, is taking place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, reports IRNA.
The meeting of foreign ministers of the 3+3 forum dedicated to the transformation of the Caucasus, which was organized by Tehran, has started, in which the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia are participating.
The meeting is held under the motto "New world, cooperation and progress in the South Caucasus".
Taking into account the changes that took place in the region, the 3+3-format meeting will discuss the challenges of the South Caucasus and the ways of developing regional cooperation (political, economic, security, transit, energy, etc.), as well as peace issues and talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Georgia, however, has officially refused to participate in the meeting in this format.