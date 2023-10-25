Pashinyan explains why Armenia remains CSTO member

The Armenian people and leadership have questions regarding the actions of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh, the actions or rather the inaction of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in May 2021, September 2022. The same applies to the bilateral security agreements of Russia and Armenia. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, when asked what questions there are about the behavior of the Russian troops and of Russia.

“We have started a conversation, a dialogue on these issues. I mean, it's not like that this conversation isn't taking place. That conversation is still taking place today, I had the opportunity to speak on that topic, our various partners are speaking, and that conversation will continue because here it is really very important that we and Russia understand each other better and more correctly,” Pashinyan said.

And when asked why Armenia is still a member in the CSTO, the premier said: “It is for the same reason that we are in the process of discussing issues, because we do not want to have misunderstood the Collective Security Treaty Organization on any issue and we do not want the Collective Security Treaty Organization to have misunderstood us on any issue. For this, we need to carry out consistent work until the time is ripe to draw any conclusions.”